ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A fireworks stand volunteer who tried to stop a thief was dragged by a car in the process, Elk Grove police say.
The incident happened Sunday evening near Elk Grove Boulevard and Williamson Drive.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the suspect went up to the fireworks stand and grabbed some items. The suspect started to drive off – but that’s when the worker tried to intervene.
Officers say the person ended up being dragged by the suspect’s car.
The volunteer ended up being taken to the hospital, but their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Only a vague description of the suspect and car were available.