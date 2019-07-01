



If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a bowling pass to a virtual reality adventure, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Tahoe Park’s 4th of July Spark-Tacular

Come celebrate the Tahoe Park Community Party this July 4th. Featuring a parade through the park, food trucks, pool party and lots of water-game fun.

When: Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 3501 59th St.

Price: Free

Score 55% off 3Quest Challenge

Join the digital scavenger hunt adventure tour in Sacramento. Come solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with your guide’s assistance. Make a reservation for your start time and date.

Where: 1000 Second St., Central Sacramento

Price: $18 (55% off challenge for two); other deals are available.

Summer Games Passport at Bowlero, Bowlmor, AMF, and Brunswick Zone

Summer Games Passport is a pay-one-time pass that gives holders three games of bowling each day throughout the summer. Valid at any participating Bowlero, Bowlmor, AMF, and Brunswick Zone locations nationwide.

Where: 5850 Freeport Blvd., Freeport Manor

Price: $43.95 (kids passport); other options are available.

Get 50% off atAVA Virtual Reality

This virtual reality center features 360-degree motion tracking, wireless controllers with 24 sensors, HD haptic feedback and intuitive gestures.

Where: 3581 Truxel Road, Natomas Crossing

Price: $30 (50% off regular cost of admission); other deals are available.

