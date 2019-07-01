If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a bowling pass to a virtual reality adventure, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.
Tahoe Park’s 4th of July Spark-Tacular
From the event description:
Come celebrate the Tahoe Park Community Party this July 4th. Featuring a parade through the park, food trucks, pool party and lots of water-game fun.
When: Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 3501 59th St.
Price: Free
Score 55% off 3Quest Challenge
From the deal description:
Join the digital scavenger hunt adventure tour in Sacramento. Come solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with your guide’s assistance. Make a reservation for your start time and date.
Where: 1000 Second St., Central Sacramento
Price: $18 (55% off challenge for two); other deals are available.
Summer Games Passport at Bowlero, Bowlmor, AMF, and Brunswick Zone
From the deal description:
Summer Games Passport is a pay-one-time pass that gives holders three games of bowling each day throughout the summer. Valid at any participating Bowlero, Bowlmor, AMF, and Brunswick Zone locations nationwide.
Where: 5850 Freeport Blvd., Freeport Manor
Price: $43.95 (kids passport); other options are available.
Get 50% off atAVA Virtual Reality
From the deal description:
This virtual reality center features 360-degree motion tracking, wireless controllers with 24 sensors, HD haptic feedback and intuitive gestures.
Where: 3581 Truxel Road, Natomas Crossing
Price: $30 (50% off regular cost of admission); other deals are available.
