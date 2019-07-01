



— Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an accused rapist was arrested using the same cutting edge technology that identified the suspected East Area Rapist last year.

On Monday, law enforcement announced the arrest of a former Sacramento man who had worked in federal prisons and lectured at Sacramento State. Mark Manteuffel lived in East Sacramento and went to Sac State, even worked there briefly. He is accused of violent attacks on women connected through DNA technology that didn’t exist when the crimes were committed.

“You shocked me,” said one man who lived on the block where Manteuffel lived for more than a decade.

People who live in the East Sacramento neighborhood couldn’t believe he is being charged in several violent rape cases between 1992-1994.

“He was known in the neighborhood. He was a quiet guy. You know, but he talked with you. Helpful,” said one neighbor.

People who live there tell us he helped them rewire their home. He also worked in the federal prison system as an administrator, retiring in Florida back in 2014. But police say he sexually assaulted three women decades ago.

In the first two cases, women were raped and tortured with a knife in their own home. In the third case, he reportedly used a stun gun on a college student and dragged her off where he committed “monstrous crimes.”

On Friday, the FBI tracked him down at his home in Decatur, Georgia using the same technology, called ‘Genetic Geneology,’ that led to an arrest in the East Area Rapist case last year.

“Without our ability to use DNA and genetic geneology, we would not have this predator in custody right now. And maybe never would,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

The Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says catching a predator like Mark Manteuffel is about passion, patience and persistence.

“I’m proud to say we have put a face to that DNA profile, and today a quarter century later, a silent witness has spoken,” said Schubert.

Schubert praised the ingenuity and teamwork of detectives who had the foresight to keep DNA test kits longer than the law allowed at the time.

Authorities are asking other departments to review unsolved cases and collaborate to see if Manteuffel is linked to any other crimes.