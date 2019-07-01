Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators have released surveillance video of the person who lit a fire at the entrance of the Queen Sheba restaurant.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 24.
As seen in the video, the suspect walked across the street and disappears as they walk to the main entrance of the Broadway restaurant.
A little bit later, that person is seen running away as a fire breaks out at the entrance.
Queen Sheba was forced to close for the week due to the damage. The restaurant planned to reopen on Monday, with a full grand re-opening coming later.
Anyone with information about the fire at Queen Sheba is asked to contact Sacramento Fire’s Arson Tip Line at (916) 808-8732.