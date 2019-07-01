



Nearly one out of five California schools found detectable levels of lead in the drinking water, according to recent data from the State Water Board.

Lead is linked to learning disabilities, behavior problems and many other health effects.

Monday was the deadline, under a 2017 law, for local water districts to test school drinking water for lead. CBS13 found there is still no testing data for at least 100 schools in our area, but many local schools tested well above the limit.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there is no safe level of lead, but the water board confirms, so far 1,166 schools state-wide had drinking water with over 5 parts per billion (ppb). The law required schools to take action if they found lead over 15 ppb.

To see the results from your area click here.

In Placer County alone, in Roseville, Granite Bay and Foresthill schools, there were at least eight schools with levels so high, they had to take corrective action. In some cases, they found lead at more than 10 times the limit.

There were at least another eight schools in San Joaquin County, and another 14 in Sacramento County that reported lead levels at more than 4 times the limit.

Private schools were not required to test and it does not appear our local schools reported data. We also couldn’t find any data for any schools in Ripon, including Weston Elementary where there have been water concerns.

Health advocates are also calling on schools to proactively install water filters on all drinking fountains at California schools.