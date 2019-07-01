Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officials are set to announce an arrest in a string of violent crimes in Sacramento dating back to the 1990s.
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office will make the announcement on Monday. The name of the suspect is expected to be released at press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.
Investigators say the crimes the suspect is being linked to spanned from 1992 to 1994. However, no other details about the investigation have been released.
Sacramento police officials say the arrest is not linked to the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case.
The press conference will be streamed live on CBS13.com.