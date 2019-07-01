Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is looking for help identifying a young child that was taken to a fire station on June 30.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Tess Deterding said a citizen brought Jane DOE to a fire station after an unknown Hispanic female left the toddler with the citizen.
California’s safe surrender law allows newborns to be safely surrendered within 72-hours, no questioned asked, but not children.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the identity of Jane DOE to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).