SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is backing up heavily on westbound Interstate 80 Monday morning due to a deadly crash at the Capital City Freeway split.

It happened just before 5 a.m. California Highway Patrol says four cars and a motorcycle were involved, but exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

At least one person is dead, CHP says.

The accident causing major delays for those traveling on westbound I-80. Only one lane is open as of 6:30 a.m.

CHP says lanes could be blocked for several hours.

More information to come.

