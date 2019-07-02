SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A call for a trespassing suspect turned into a medical emergency early Tuesday morning at the Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento police said at approximately 3:33 a.m. they responded to the 500 block of David J Stern Walk on a report of an individual trespassing. On arrival, officers helped security officers who had already detained and handcuffed the suspect.
The suspect was reportedly acting erratically, running through the building, ignoring commands from security officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Police said the suspect then became unresponsive so officers monitored his vital signs and performed CPR before SFD arrived to take over medical care. The suspect was taken to a local area hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443–HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.