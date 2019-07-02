  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:selfies, Solano County

DIXON (CBS13) – Farmers are voicing their concerns as more people are stopping to take selfies in Solano County sunflower fields.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, several properties have recently seen an increase in visitors. Deputies say people are stopping on the side of the road to get out and take selfies in the sunflower fields, causing traffic congestion.

Just this past weekend, a sunflower field near Dixon had a steady stream of visitors who came to take selfies.

With some people even driving into the fields to take photos, deputies say several property owners have told them they are worried for their crops and property.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind people that farmers have every right to ask people to stay off their private property.

