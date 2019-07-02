Filed Under:City of Stockton Animal Shelter, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – In an effort to reunite as many lost dogs as possible after the Fourth of July, the City of Stockton Animal Shelter will be waiving reclaims fees after the holiday.

Shelters see a spike in lost animals, scared by fireworks, after Independence Day.

Officials urge residents to make sure their pets are microchipped and have ID tags.

If your pet isn’t microchipped, the Stockton Animal Shelter is offering to have one inserted for just $5. No appointment is necessary.

Reclaim fees are being waived only from July 4-7.

