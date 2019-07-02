  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fire danger, Homelessness, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters in Stockton say they’re getting overwhelmed. Not with fires at homes or businesses, but with so-called “junk fires.”

Last year alone, crews responded to more than 2,000 of them.

It only takes a matter of minutes for a small fire to get out of control.

“We get pretty serious and spectacular homeless encampment fires and those are either caused by warming fires or cooking fires,” said Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Lane Healy.

Healy said it’s becoming a bigger problem every year. In 2018, they put out more than 2,000 rubbish fires, many at homeless encampments within feet of businesses and homes.

Martha and Carlos Prijalvay have lived in their Stockton neighborhood for 20 years and these days, fires are a constant concern.

“Fires always every day. Sometimes two or three times a day. We hear them all the time and come out to see where they’re going,” said Carlos Prijalvay.

Their wood home sits just across the street from a homeless encampment and was within reach of a fire that started three Tuesday.

Battalion chief Healy said city code enforcers are our trying to tackle the problem but as soon as they clean up one camp, another one pops up somewhere else.

“I don’t know that anyone in California has the answer right now. I guess it sounds overly simplistic to say that we’re just going to keep doing our job and the best that we can do,” Healy said.

The city of Stockton released a statement Tuesday, calling homelessness the city council’s highest priority and saying they will be working with the county to combat the issue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s