Filed Under:Facebook, Instagram

MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook and Instagram users around the world are reporting problems with the social media sites Wednesday morning.

Facebook acknowledged in a tweet that they’re aware of the problems.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook wrote.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is experiencing similar problems.

Exactly what’s causing the problem is unclear.

There has been no estimated time of restoration.

