GOLD RUN (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they have arrested a driver coming from Nevada carrying a load of illegal fireworks.
The arrest happened Monday morning.
Officers say they pulled over a driver who was speeding on westbound Interstate 80, near Crystal Springs. At some point during the stop, officers discovered illegal fireworks in the person’s car.
In total, CHP says officers confiscated about 135 pounds of illegal fireworks.
The driver – whose name has not been released – is now facing a felony charge of possessing more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, along with a couple other misdemeanor charges.
Officers note that the driver is from San Leandro, but it is not clear if he was headed there.
Only so-called “safe and sane” fireworks are legal in California – and some counties and municipalities outright ban even those kinds of fireworks.