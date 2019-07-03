Twenty-six-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed in the line of duty while helping a woman remove her belongings from inside a home on Redwood Avenue, near El Camino Avenue.





— After losing his former trainee in the line of duty, Officer Sam Blackmon is remembering Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan with a beer brewed in her honor.

Blackmon was O’Sullivan’s Field Training Officer in May and the pair would patrol the area of Track 7 Brewing in Curtis Park. As a brewer and Certified Beer Judge, Blackmon has brewed with Track 7 before. So, from time to time on their patrols, Tara would pop into the Curtis Park Track 7 location with Blackmon.

Everyone liked her immediately because he said she was a great communicator.

“She was very approachable. [She] could relate to people on multiple levels,” Blackmon said. “After her incident, a beer in her honor seemed fitting.”

That’s why he and the lead Track 7 brewer created the “O’SULLI #349” IPA, which is set to be canned and released at noon on July 13 at all three Track 7 locations in Sacramento. It’s a one-time recipe that has never been brewed before.

“The idea was it would be an IPA with a low bitterness, just to be approachable to a lot of people,” Blackmon said.

Approachable, just like Tara was, with net proceeds going to her memorial fund, providing scholarships to other young recruits.

READ ALSO: Local Dutch Bros Shops Raise More Than $64K For Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s Memorial Fund

“It was just my way to do my part to remember her and raise money for the memorial fund,” Blackmon said. “My hope is to bring people together as a stress relief, while we get to remember her together.”

Blackmon has poured his heart into the project. He hopes others will get a taste of what kind of person O’ Sullivan was and remember her legacy.

Blackmon remembered the rookie cop fondly, describing how she affected those around her.

“Tara had an infectious energy her entire shift. She genuinely wanted to be a police officer and impacted lives in a positive way every day,” Blackmon said.

The special-release IPA will be sold in cans by the four-pack for $16 and on draft on July 13 at Track 7 locations.