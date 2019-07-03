PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — It’s the end of an era at the Placerville CHP office.
The last Ford Crown Victoria at the Placerville office has been retired. The CHP said the 2011 model has patrolled El Dorado County for eight years and drove for over 190,000 miles.
In a Facebook post, the agency chronicled the life of unit 4710.
“It has been broken and fixed on numerous occasions. This workhorse has pursued criminals, has screamed code 3 down US-50 to numerous emergencies, has transported families who have broken down on the side of the freeway, it has comforted those in peril or distress and kept them out of the elements, it has transported many criminals to jail and has responded to too many tragedies.”
The iconic police vehicle is no longer produced by Ford, so the last Crown Victorias on the road will continue to dwindle as a new generation of law enforcement vehicles replace them.