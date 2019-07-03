Do you already have your Fourth of July plans in order? If not, take your pick from these celebrations planned in cities across the region.
Note: While event start times vary widely, most places will begin their fireworks shows around 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark.
•July 4th at Cal Expo
General admission free, but reserved seats are $10
Parking $15
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
•Elk Grove Salutes the Red, White and Blue
Elk Grove Regional Park
Free admission, parking $10
Activities start at 4 p.m.
•Carmichael Fireworks Show
La Sierra Community Center
Free admission
Activities start at 7 p.m.
•Davis July 4th Celebration
Community Park
Free admission
Activities start at 4 p.m.
•Placerville 4th of July Family Blast
El Dorado County Fairgrounds
Admission $4, kids 6 and under free
Activities start at 4 p.m.
•Rancho Cordova 4th of July
Hagan Park
Admission $2, parking $10
Activities start at noon
•Roseville 4th of July Celebration
Placer County Fairgrounds
Free admission, parking $10 (or free from the Denio’s Lot 5 with a free transit shuttle ride to the fairgrounds)
Gates open at 4 p.m.
•4th on the Field
Raley Field, West Sacramento
Admission $12
Activities start at 6 p.m.
•Vacaville Fireworks Celebration
Andrews Park
Free admission
Entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.