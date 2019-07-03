  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:homicide investigation, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police have identified a homicide victim from June as 35-year-old LC Coilton.

On June 5, officials say Coilton was shot and killed in the area of San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Homicide That Left One Dead In Stockton

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mohammed of the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600,

