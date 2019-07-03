Comments
SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) — An unusual Fourth of July celebration is happening at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The resort reopened their slopes for Freedom Fest and will remain open through Sunday, July 7.
Guests can enjoy a seven-foot base of snow, high camp pool and hot tub parties, live music on the mountain and a headline performance by DJ Paul Oakenfold on July 5.
Skiing and riding will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. until the season closing day on July 7, marking the fourth most total operating days in Squaw Valley history.
Guests can find out more about their festivities at their website.