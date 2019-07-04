  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:crosby markgraf

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities El Dorado County are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of being involved with various crimes.

Crosby Markgraf has a felony warrant for his arrest and is believed to be connected with six incidents, including residential burglary, theft, and receipt of stolen property, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Markgraf is known to have ties with Pollock Pines and Mosquito.

Anyone with information about Crosby’s location is asked to call El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (530) 621-6600.

