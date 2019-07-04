They’re both loud, but can you tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots?
Watch the video above to hear and learn how to differentiate the two.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.