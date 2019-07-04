  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMMom
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drinking and driving, Fourth of July


SAN JOSE (CBS13) – A Northern California law firm is making it easier for people to make the smart choice about not drinking and driving this Fourth of July.

The Car Accident Attorneys at GJEL in San Jose say they are offering $20 towards a cab, or rideshare like Lyft, or Uber if you’ve been drinking. The offer expires at 10 a.m. Friday.

They say all you have to do is visit their website to claim your reimbursement ticket.

Here are the details:

  • Rides must be in the Bay Area area, San Jose, Oakland, Tri-Valley metro area, or Sacramento.
  • Cab Rides (Or Uber or Lyft) should be taken between Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 2019, by 10 a.m.
  • You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over)
  • Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination
  • Limit one reimbursement per household
  • The maximum value of $20 anywhere in participating areas.

There are a limited number of ride tickets and they are being offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s