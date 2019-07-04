  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a fire broke out at a senior apartment complex in Modesto early Thursday afternoon.

The scene was along the 3100 block of Napier Drive, off of W. Rumble Road.

Modesto Fire officials say firefighters responded and found a fire had broken out on the complex’s first floor. Firefighters were able to quickly contain it.

Firefighters say three people had to be treated at the scene for minor smoke-related injuries.

Ceres and Stanislaus County fire crews also responded to the incident.

