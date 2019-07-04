Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are asking for help after a hit-and-run left a person dead in Sacramento on Wednesday.
The scene was near Roseville Road and Connie Drive. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a dead body found in the area.
Officers soon discovered the body in an open area along the west side of Roseville Road, near the railroad tracks.
Investigators believe, based on the trauma to the body and where it was found, the person had been involved in a hit-and-run.
The name of the person found dead has not been released.
Anyone with information on who may be responsible for hitting the person is asked to call police at (916) 808-5471.