by Zack Sos
Filed Under:Fourth of July, Skiing, Squaw Valley Resort

SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – There was dancing, grilling, and riding the chairlift today at Squaw Valley resort this Fourth of July.

It was a surreal scene on the slopes of the resort where skiers and riders donned T-shirts, shorts, and less than that to enjoy one of the last ski days of the season.

Meanwhile, just 10 minutes away, and a few thousand feet below, people spent the day winding through the rapids on Truckee River or tanning by Donner Lake.

“We have a house on Donner Lake. We’re going inner tubing as soon we’re done. Don’t even need to change,” said skier Neil Jenkins.

If you haven’t had a chance to hit the slopes but still want to, there’s good news: Squaw Valley is open through Sunday.

