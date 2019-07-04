Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police say they are investigating after a body was found at the South Lake Tahoe golf course early Fourth of July afternoon.
City of South Lake Tahoe officials say the body was discovered just before 1 p.m. at the municipal golf course.
Exactly where at the golf course the body was discovered has not been disclosed.
Few other details, including any identifying information on the body and how the person may have died, have been released by authorities.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating the incident.