Filed Under:stanislaus county, Turlock News

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for an armed man who ran away from a crash near Turlock Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Keyes and Berkeley roads, north of Turlock.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the man has a long ponytail and an injury to one eye. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants when he ran.

Deputies say the man was reportedly carrying a handgun.

A large perimeter has been set up in the area. K9s and a helicopter are helping in the search, which is focusing on the area north of Geer and Keyes roads up to Santa Fe Avenue and Grayson Road.

