Comments
SALT LAKE CITY (CBSLA) —The body of missing 23-year-old El Segundo woman Mackenzie Lueck was found north of Salt Lake City Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY (CBSLA) —The body of missing 23-year-old El Segundo woman Mackenzie Lueck was found north of Salt Lake City Wednesday.
In a news conference Friday, Salt Lake City police announced that Lueck’s remains were recovered from Logan Canyon, an area located about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
“In the wake of this tragic, tragic incident, I am relieved and restricken to report that we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown told reporters.
Thirty-one-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was arrested last week on murder and kidnapping charges in her death.
READ THE FULL STORY ON CBSLA.COM