  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Segundo, Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City


SALT LAKE CITY (CBSLA) —The body of missing 23-year-old El Segundo woman Mackenzie Lueck was found north of Salt Lake City Wednesday.

In a news conference Friday, Salt Lake City police announced that Lueck’s remains were recovered from Logan Canyon, an area located about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.

A security camera photo of Mackenzie Lueck taken at the Salt Lake City International Airport on June 17, 2019. She disappeared early that morning after taking a Lyft from the airport to an address in North Salt Lake. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

“In the wake of this tragic, tragic incident, I am relieved and restricken to report that we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown told reporters.

Thirty-one-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was arrested last week on murder and kidnapping charges in her death.

READ THE FULL STORY ON CBSLA.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s