



— Local CHP divisions have every available officer patrolling I-80 from Nevada to the Bay Area. Just Friday, one officer wrote a ticket to someone going 105 miles per hour on I-80.

“I made a few stops today, wrote one ticket, gave verbal warnings to several people,” said CHP officer David Martinez.

As of Friday morning, CHP’s Valley Division said it issued 92 warnings and 467 speed-related citations.

Officer Martinez took CBS13 crews for a ride in Placer County. He says in the foothills the freeway is wide and smooth, and people tend to go well above the 65-miles-per-hour limit.

“I would say a common speed up here is probably 80 to 100,” said Martinez.

Above 65, the CHP says cars become more difficult to control if there’s a problem.

“Speeding is usually like the cause of a lot of accidents and stuff,” said Darrell Woolsey.

In fact, The CHP says 30% of all fatal crashes are speed-related. One driver says she sees people driving recklessly on I-80 all the time.

“There’s definitely people driving crazy and swerving in the lanes,” said Haylee Sternberg.

For this holiday week at least, officers hope their message and their increased presence will help save lives. And some drivers appreciate the effort.

“I think it’s great there been quite a few situations where I’ve been driving on 80 and seen like three different car accidents in different places, said Sternberg.