Filed Under:CHP, collision, Deaths, DUI, Traffic Report

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol released their “Maximum Enforcement Period” (MEP) traffic report for the holiday weekend of July 3 through July 7.

State wide there has been a total of 10 different fatal collisions, resulting in the death of eleven people. All deaths were recorded in CHP jurisdiction. Three out of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Two pedestrians were also killed. No motorcyclists or bicyclists have been killed in CHP jurisdiction.

The DUI number came in at 589 arrests, a 200 person increase since 2018.

The MEP is in effect until the end of the night on July 7.

