Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Fire

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A family in Elk Grove has been displaced after a fire caused major damage to their home overnight.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Palazzo Court and Bovill Drive. Firefighters say the fire was threatening a nearby home.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke detectors helped the family safely get out of the home, firefighters say.

Another fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The fire was on Iron Gate Way in Sacramento. Firefighters say the fire was contained to just the garage of the home, but the family still cannot return home.

 

