  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boating, CHP, Distracted Driving, DUI, Folsom Lake, rivers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol and law enforcement are extra busy this holiday weekend. The maximum enforcement period is in effect and will run through midnight on Sunday. CHP will be looking for drivers under the influence, distracted drivers as well as people not wearing their seat belts.

Also in effect is “Operation Dry Water.” Running through July 7, officials are cracking down on people boating under the influence. Patrols and checkpoints have been increased across the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s