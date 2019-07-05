Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol and law enforcement are extra busy this holiday weekend. The maximum enforcement period is in effect and will run through midnight on Sunday. CHP will be looking for drivers under the influence, distracted drivers as well as people not wearing their seat belts.
Also in effect is “Operation Dry Water.” Running through July 7, officials are cracking down on people boating under the influence. Patrols and checkpoints have been increased across the state.