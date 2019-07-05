  • CBS13On Air

(CBS13) – A retired corrections officer living in Georgia and accused of several Sacramento-area rapes between 1992 and 1994 is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday.

Mark Manteuffel was arrested Monday with the help of the same DNA technology that led to the arrest of the alleged East Area Rapist. He’s accused of carrying out three violent rapes.

In the first two cases, women were raped and tortured with a knife in their own home. In the third case, he reportedly used a stun gun on a college student and dragged her off where he committed “monstrous crimes.”

Manteuffel worked in federal prisons and lectured at Sacramento State. He lived in East Sacramento and went to Sac State — even worked there briefly.

Manteuffel’s hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

 

