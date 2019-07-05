SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The search is on in San Joaquin County for homicide suspect 32-year-old Alejandro Ruvacalba.
The Sheriff’s office said Ruvacalba fatally shot 42-year-old Anthony Quismondo Wednesday evening on the 2600 block of E. Waterloo Road. The victim was reportedly selling shoes when Ruvacalba tried to rob him and shot him.
Early Thursday morning, deputies say the suspect crashed his vehicle near the 8200 block of Keys Road and when citizens stopped to help him, he informed them he was a wanted person and had a gun before running away.
Ruvacalba is 5’10”,155, blk hair, and missing one eye.
Stockton Crime Stoppers is rewarding $10,000 to anyone who provides information leading to Ruvacalba’s arrest.
If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office 209–468–4400. You may also call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 209–946-0600.