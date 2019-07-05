  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Police in Yuba City are searching for suspects involved in two jewelry store burglaries last month.

The police department said in a press release Friday that both Hillcrest Jewelers and Bombay Jewelers were burglarized in the nighttime hours in June.

Suspects stole approximately $80,000 in jewelry from one location and approximately $5,000 in jewelry from the other location.

Both incidents are still under investigation and police said it is possible the two are related.

If you recognize the individuals in the surveillance pictures, contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660.

