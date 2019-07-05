



— It was a busy night for Stockton firefighters this Fourth of July. The department said it responded to twice as many fireworks-related calls Thursday.

One of those calls included a fire on Double Dove Lane, where a woman said she and her husband are now displaced because of an illegal firework igniting a fire at their home.

“Oh, my god. It’s so bad,” said a neighbor on a cell phone video as she captured crews dousing the flames.

Maudie Dashiell said around 10 p.m. neighbors broke her window and pounded on her door, screaming at her and her husband, who suffers from a heart condition, to get out.

“It wasn’t like regular firecrackers or cherry bombs; I know what they sound like. They were loud. It sounded like it was going to go through your body. It sounded like a war,” said Dashiell.

She said the fire ripped through her attic and garage and nearly destroyed the entire home she’s lived in for 13 years.

“The roof is down. I mean you can see the sky,” she said.

This was just one of 618 firework-related calls the Stockton Fire Department responded to Thursday.

“We had a couple roof fires, a commercial building fire, and then almost an immeasurable amount of grass and outdoor fires,” said Battalion Chief Lane Healy.

Crews believe many of the fires were caused by illegal fireworks.

“There was a great deal of aerial fireworks in the air,” he said. “We were moving from call to call to call.”

Cleanup crews including American Fire Recovery also kept busy.

“We’re getting calls from Sacramento County all the way down towards Oakland,” said owner Raymond Ranciato.

Ranciato said his employees have responded to a number of calls from families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fireworks.

“Sometimes drastically lives are lost; pets don’t get out of the house. It’s very traumatizing,” he added.

Traumatizing for families like Dashiell’s. She’s now urging people to think about their neighbors before lighting another firework.

“I’ve been seeing it on TV for years and I’m 63 years old and it happened to me in a split second. My house is nearly destroyed and I could’ve been dead,” she said. “People need to celebrate Fourth of July in a place that’s safe where the professionals are doing fireworks because it’s not working.”

Firefighters said they also responded to a number of calls where people didn’t properly dispose of their fireworks. Crews recommend soaking used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before placing them in the garbage.