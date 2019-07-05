



— New details have been released in a murder investigation outside a Stockton store earlier this week.

The owner of that store, Shak Khan, told CBS13 that both the victim and suspect were inside his store just prior to the shooting. On Friday, he spoke about the rising crime in Stockton.

“It’s sad what’s going on in Stockton, it’s horrible,” Khan said.

Khan can’t believe one of his regular customers was gunned down outside his cigarette store earlier this week.

“It’s a really horrible thing, I’ve never seen anything in my life like that,” Khan said.

Khan said his store’s surveillance video shows the victim, Anthony Quismondo, walking out in his black shirt after having just bought cigarettes and heading toward the rear parking lot.

“He was a really nice guy, really never had problems with anybody,” Khan said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies believe the victim then tried to sell a pair of sneakers to the suspect when the shooting took place.

“Over an $80 dollar pair of shoes, they just shot him to death,” Khan said.

He said the victim had been in the driver seat of a car that lost control of the vehicle in reverse, eventually crashing into another car on the street.

A memorial is now set up for the victim, whose friends called Tone.

Investigators say the murder suspect is 32-year-old Alejandro Ruvacalbe, who is missing one eye. He had also been in the store that day and is seen on camera leaving just before the shooting.

One day later, he is believed to have crashed a car on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him. He remains on the loose.

“We are scared for our life because what if he comes back here?” Khan said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.