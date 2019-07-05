SONORA (CBS13) — A 22-year-old was arrested Friday night after driving head-on into a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Sergeant’s patrol car following a pursuit.
The Sheriff’s Department said they were called to Cedar Street in Sonora to assist Sonora Police, who were in pursuit of 22-year-old Chance Bailey for reckless driving and attempting to ram their Police Sergeant with his Toyota truck.
Officials continued pursuing the truck near the area of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road, deputies said Bailey drove in the opposing lane of traffic and ran several stop signs as well as drove through several wooded areas and yards trying to make it back to his home.
The pursuit ultimately ended on Hani Drive in Tuolumne as Bailey reportedly rammed the Sheriff’s Sergeant head-on. The Sergeant suffered minor injuries and the female passenger in Bailey’s truck was uninjured.
After Bailey was detained and put inside the patrol car, deputies said he started thrashing about and hitting the glass and door with his head. He was then placed in a soft restraint wrap to prevent further injury to himself and the vehicle.
At the Tuolumne County Jail, Bailey was booked for evading and assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer. He also submitted to an alcohol breath test at the jail several hours later which indicated he was intoxicated and was over the legal limit.
Bailey is facing additional charges by the Sonora Police Department stemming from his actions with their office and charges from CHP related to DUI.