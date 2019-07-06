  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fires, PG&E, wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E is using new equipment to measure wildfire risks across the state.

They are using four helicopters equipped with  “light detection and ranging” or LiDAR technology that measures how close the vegetation is to the distribution lines.

“We’re also getting information on any kind of patterns, any risks, so that we know if there is any vegetation that has the potential risk of falling into our lines,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

The choppers started surveying Northern California back in April. The project should be completed by the end of August if the weather cooperates.

