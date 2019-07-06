  • CBS13On Air

by Greg Liggins
Filed Under:Sacramento News, UC davis medical center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are searching for two young men who robbed and carjacked someone Sunday at UC Davis Medical Center.

The incident happened at Lot 14, just after 5 a.m. as the victim was getting out of his car. He was approached by two young men who asked the victim for money, then pushed him to the ground. After they pulled out a weapon, the attackers kicked the victim in the face, then took off with his cellphone, wallet, and car.

Brittney Fang says she parks in the lot often and was surprised that something like this could happen at the hospital.

“It’s really scary, you know, and I work almost every weekend and that’s when it happened,” said Fang.

Police say the suspects crashed the silver Toyota Corolla at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road and ran off. Back at the lot, signs indicate there’s 24-hour surveillance, but police have not said whether the incident was caught on camera.

In light of the attack, Fang says she’ll be taking extra precautions by carrying a taser and extra protection.

Police have not released an update on the condition of the victim.

 

