Filed Under:Kyle Guy

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings announced Sunday that they signed guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract.

Guy was the 55th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Guy helped guide Virginia to the school’s first-ever Men’s Basketball National Championship, averaging 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 42.0 minutes per game during the Final Four. He earned the Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

He appeared in four Summer League games with the Kings, including the California Classic, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 27.3 minutes per game in three outings.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s