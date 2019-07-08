  • CBS13On Air

STANISLAUS NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) — Forest officials are reminding people to get rid of their trash properly and to not leave campfires unattended.

This comes after more than 100 bags of trash and 42 abandoned campfires were left in the Stanislaus National Forest over the holiday weekend.

Officials say they create wildfire risks and the garbage can hurt wildlife.

