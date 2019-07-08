



— Clean up continues for several neighbors in Tracy who lost homes and property to an out of control grass fire.

Cellphone video from a neighbor shows how quickly the flames spread. One person can be heard shouting for help. Firefighters said there were no major injuries in this fire.

Some were forced to watch in horror as their property and homes burned.

Aftermath of the grass fire in Tracy that spread to some homes. (swipe for more)

“I don’t know exactly how I should feel but I know everything’s gone,” said Hazel Taa.

On Monday people uncovered what was left of their home and made plans to stay with family.

Black spots show the path the fire took. Fire crews said Cyprus trees were a huge problem, catching fire and spreading the fire quickly. High winds were also an issue and caused the fire to jump from one side of a canal to the other within seconds, putting many more homes at risk.

“I feel very lucky that’s one of my biggest fears is being in a house fire and being trapped so it was really scary,” said Cassandra Salazar, who lives about a block from the major damage.

Salazar said her fence was damaged but things could have been a lot worse.

“All of the things we have right here could be flammable like cans of stuff the propane for camping for the lights,” she said.

Salazar said the fire got out of control quick. Her husband jumped in to help firefighters with the flames at one point. Concerns about another flare up are an ongoing problem.

“The firemen have been back twice today because it’s still smoldering,” Salazar said.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of this fire and are reminding other homeowners about the importance of defensible space.