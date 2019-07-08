Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A person has died after a crash off eastbound Interstate 80 in the North Sacramento area.
The scene is just past the Elkhorn Boulevard exit.
For an unknown reason, a car went off the road a little after 5 a.m. and crashed into a tree.
California Highway Patrol confirms a person was killed in the crash.
Drivers heading through the area are being asked to slow down as first responders are still on the side of the freeway. Expect a traffic backup heading into Sacramento through the morning.