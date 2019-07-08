  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A person has died after a crash off eastbound Interstate 80 in the North Sacramento area.

The scene is just past the Elkhorn Boulevard exit.

For an unknown reason, a car went off the road a little after 5 a.m. and crashed into a tree.

California Highway Patrol confirms a person was killed in the crash.

Drivers heading through the area are being asked to slow down as first responders are still on the side of the freeway. Expect a traffic backup heading into Sacramento through the morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s