Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A garbage truck caught fire while on Highway 50 in the East Sacramento area Monday morning.
The scene was on the eastbound side of the freeway, west of the 59th Street exit.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 9:30 a.m. to put out the flames. Two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the incident, but they have since been reopened.
No injuries were reported, firefighters say.
Exactly what caused the garbage truck to catch fire is still under investigation.