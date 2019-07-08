SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a father and his adult daughter were found dead in a houseboat in a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the houseboat was anchored near Ski Beach in the San Joaquin Delta, about 14 miles due west of Stockton. The pair’s bodies were found early Friday morning by a woman who was traveling with them.
When the Coast Guard and firefighters arrived on the scene, their carbon monoxide detectors were going off.
While the exact cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, the sheriff’s office says they suspect it’s a case of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the two found dead as 57-year-old John Lebarre and his daughter, 26-year-old Denielle Lebarre. The woman who discovered the pair’s bodies was John’s fiancée, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say the incident is a tragic reminder to keep and maintain CO sensors in living spaces.