SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Monday, more than 1,500 Kohl’s stores across the country will begin taking Amazon returns.
Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store and return eligible Amazon items without a box or label for free.
All 17 Kohl’s stores in the greater Sacramento area will be accepting returns.
Amazon says it’s a simple process of starting the return online, selecting the store you will return the item to, then Amazon will email a QR code that an employee will scan. Kohl’s will then will pack it and ship it back for you.
The department store has been testing out the Amazon returns partnership at dozens of stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas ahead of Monday’s nationwide rollout.
Kohl’s CEO has said that the Amazon partnership could help the department store attract younger shoppers.