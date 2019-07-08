MODESTO (CBS13) – It was a busy night for firefighters in Modesto.
While fighting a warehouse fire on 9th and Tully streets late Sunday night, crews got a call about a brush fire that spread to an RV and a nearby home on Enslen and Roseburg avenues.
The back of two homes went up in flames. Several other homes were threatened, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control before more damage was done.
According to a homeowner, the back in-law unit of his house was destroyed. His neighbor lost his garage, two cars and an RV.
In the original warehouse fire, crews say they believe the warehouse was vacant. They were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other buildings or homes.
Firefighters were still at the scene of the warehouse fire Monday morning to mop up hot spots.
No one was reported injured in either fire.
Exactly what caused both fires is still under investigation.