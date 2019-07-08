Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS13) – After being destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is reopening its doors to the Santa Rosa community.
The new restaurant is improved with modernized decor, a large patio featuring live music, a full bar with 24 beers on tap as well as one of the chain’s largest kids’ activity rooms packed with arcade games.
The 2017 Tubbs Fire burned over 36,000 acres, and destroyed 5,656 structures with 22 fatalities. It became the most destructive fire in California history until the Camp Fire in 2018.
The operator of the new Mountain Mike’s location as well as his team raised $50,000 for the community and delivered 100+ pizzas to firefighters and displaced residents following the fires.