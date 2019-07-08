  • CBS13On Air

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A 32-year-old male from Orangevale was killed in a motorcycle collision on July 6.

The man was riding westbound on US-50 near Placerville Drive going approximately 80 mph when he veered right off the roadway, across the median and down an embankment on the north side of the road. He collided with a tree and sustained fatal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and alcohol and/or drug use has not been determined. This is the 21st fatal crash in CHP-Placerville jurisdiction this year.

 

